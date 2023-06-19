NOC given to Shakib and Litton for Global T20 Canada

19 June, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 06:13 pm

NOC given to Shakib and Litton for Global T20 Canada

Earlier, Shakib and Litton did not get permission from the BCB to play the full season of this year's IPL. Litton had to leave the Kolkata Knight Riders camp early for the series against Ireland while Shakib missed the IPL due to family reasons.

Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das will play in the Global T20 League starting from 20 July. The duo has received an NOC (No Objection Certificate) to play this tournament from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Earlier, Shakib and Litton did not get permission from the BCB to play the full season of this year's IPL. Litton had to leave the Kolkata Knight Riders camp early for the series against Ireland while Shakib missed the IPL due to family reasons.

However, Shakib and Litton can play in the Global T20 League from the beginning. Jalal Yunus, chairman of the BCB's cricket operations department, told the media, "Shakib has been given an NOC to play in the Global T20 in Canada. Shakib has taken a leave from 20 to 29 July. Litton's one is from 20 July to 6 August. No objection letter has been given to them from the board."

"There is no game for the national team now. The NOC has been given after discussing with the head coach, team management. At this point in any format before the World Cup, we want them to play. It is good for us if we can play competitive matches."

Shakib will play in the Global T20 League for Montreal Tigers and Surrey Jaguares roped in Litton. Shakib will go to Sri Lanka after the Global T20. Yunus also said that he has been given NOC by the BCB for the Lanka Premier League, "Shakib will go to play in LPL. Hopefully, he will come back from LPL by 20 August."

