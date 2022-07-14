No Virat Kohli for India vs West Indies T20Is

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 03:48 pm

Related News

No Virat Kohli for India vs West Indies T20Is

Struggling for form, Kohli is believed to have once again been offered rest ahead of the all-important Asia Cup starting in August.

Hindustan Times
14 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 03:48 pm
No Virat Kohli for India vs West Indies T20Is

Captain Rohit Sharma will be back to lead India in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting July 29, but the biggest takeaway from the BCCI's squad announcement on Thursday is the absence of Virat Kohli. Struggling for form, Kohli is believed to have once again been offered rest ahead of the all-important Asia Cup starting in August. The squad also marks the return of KL Rahul, who has been out of action since suffering a groin injury, albeit his inclusion is subject to fitness. Also returning to the T20I set-up is off-spinner R Ashwin, who last played a T20 international against New Zealand in November of 2021.

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, all three of whom did not feature in the ODI squad will be back for the T20Is. Young pace sensation Umran Malik though did not find a place in the 18-member squad but the management has decided to stick with young left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, who recently made his India debut against England in the opening T20I and picked up two wickets. Along with Ashwin, another spinner that had made his way back into the squad in Kuldeep Yadav, who last played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

As for Kohli, the release did not mention the reason behind his absence but it is believed that the decision was taken after the former India captain had asked for a break. This is the second time in two months that Kohli has been offered rest, as straight after the IPL, he did not feature in the home T20I series between India and South Africa.

Kohli toured England, where he played the Leicestershire warm-up, the rescheduled Birmingham Test and two of the three T20Is. Kohli's name missing from the squad could also have to do with his groin injury that forced him to miss the 1st ODI vs England and possibly the remaining two as well. Besides Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah is the other notable exclusion.

With Rahul back, and provided he is fit of course, the Indian team will once again witness stiff competition for the opening slot. While Rohit is a no-brainer, the fight to be his partner will be between Rahul, Ishan and Hooda. Ishan had scored a couple of brilliant half-centuries against South Africa while earlier this month, Hooda became only the fourth India batter to score a 100 in T20Is, when his swashbuckling century floored Ireland in the second T20I.

Suryakumar Yadav – who recently played the single-most entertaining innings in a long in international cricket – Shreyas Iyer, Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Pandya and Karthik form a formidable middle-order, one that would like to get a decent hit out as India continue to figure their ideal composition for the T20 World Cup. Ashwin will shore up the spin department that besides Kuldeep, stars Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Jadeja. Yuzvendra Chahal, who has rediscovered his mojo too has probably been rested to give India the option of trying out other spin combinations. And while Bumrah will not tour the Caribbean, the fast bowling seems to be in good hands in the presence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and youngsters Avesh Khan and Arshdeep.

India's T20I squad vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Virat Kohli

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

6h | Analysis
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

8h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Like a luxury hotel inside the launches on Barishal route

Like a luxury hotel inside the launches on Barishal route

18m | Videos
Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is banning motorcycles a solution for curbing road accidents?

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The tale of love of Sakhina and Firoz

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155