No US Open for Novak Djokovic as organisers won't seek special exemption

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 06:02 pm

Related News

No US Open for Novak Djokovic as organisers won't seek special exemption

According to a report in New York Times, Djokovic will be unable to enter the United States as the Serb is considered as an 'unvaccinated foreigner'.

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 06:02 pm
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Daniil Medvedev will be allowed to defend his title at the US Open later this year as the organisers have allowed the participation of Russian and Belarusian players at the Flushing Meadows, but Novak Djokovic, the runner-up from the 2021 final, is all set to face yet another Grand Slam lock-out.

According to a report in New York Times, Djokovic will be unable to enter the United States as the Serb is considered as an 'unvaccinated foreigner'. While he did play in the U.S earlier this year after the Australian Open episode where he played in Indian Wells and Miami Open, but before the start of the US Open 2022, the rules are likely to change and hence Djokovic will be requiring a special exemption. He had sought the same at the Australian Open earlier this year, but failed to do so after being denied by the government.

Lew Sherr, the new chief executive of the United States Tennis Association (U.S.T.A) has already clarified that he would be seeking any exemption for 'unvaccinated foreigners' to compete at the Grand Slam event this year.

"We are going to follow the government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C) directives," Sherr was quoted by New York Times.

This means Djokovic won't be able to defend the 1200 points he gained from reaching the US Open final last year. And it also implies that Wimbledon will be his final Grand Slam event this year, also where he won't be able to defend the points he gained after clinching the elusive title last year.

Irrespective of the points, Djokovic will hence be raring to make the most of the impending grass-court major, which begins from June 27 onwards, to reduce the gap between Rafael Nadal and him in the all-time Grand Slam list and steer one clear of 20-time Slam winner Roger Federer.

Others

Novak Djokovic / US Open / Tennis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

4h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

7h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

6h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

5h | Videos
Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

8h | Videos
How to build a career in e-commerce

How to build a career in e-commerce

8h | Videos
Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh