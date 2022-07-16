No trophies for Woods after missing Open cut

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who between them have won 21 majors, including four Claret Jugs, will not be adding to their trophy haul after two of golf's most decorated players failed to make the cut at The Open on Friday.

Woods, the winner of three Opens including two on the Old Course, failed to make it to the weekend for the first time at St Andrews after a second round 75 left him nine-over and out of sight of the cut set at even par.

It marked the first time in three events since returning from a 2021 car crash that nearly cost the 15-times major winner his right leg that Woods failed to make the cut.

Mickelson, who signed a lucrative deal to join the rebel LIV Golf Invitational Series, saw his hopes of reaching the weekend disappear with a disastrous second round back nine scarred by three bogeys and double-bogey that left the six-time major winner on five-over after signing for a 75.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, another PGA Tour member poached by the LIV Series, stumbled to a double-bogey, bogey finish and a 75 to miss out on the weekend by four strokes.

Collin Morikawa saw his Open title defence come to a cruel end when the American birdied the 18th for a second round 73 to miss the cut by a single shot.

South African Ernie Els and Irishman Padraig Harrington, both twice winners of the Claret Jug, were among the parade of former champions heading to the exit that also included Louis Oosthuizen and John Daly.