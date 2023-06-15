No Tests against Australia or England for Bangladesh in next WTC cycle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its World Test Championship (WTC) cycle that is set to include 68 matches scheduled across 27 series and the third WTC Final to be played at Lord's in 2025.

The five-Test Ashes series will kickstart the cycle with the first match starting on Friday at Edgbaston.

For Bangladesh, they are set to face New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka at home in six Tests, two with each team.

Away from home, the Tigers will face India, Pakistan and Windies in six Tests as well.

In total Shakib Al Hasan and his troops will be playing 12 Tests against six teams home and away.

They will have no games against Australia or England.

Each WTC series in the cycle will include two to five Tests, with the nine competing teams each playing six series - three at home, and three away.

The top two teams in the WTC standings will then qualify for the Final at Lord's.

The nine teams do not necessarily play the same number of matches in the WTC cycle, with the standings determined by the percentage of all possible points earned.

England will feature in the greatest number of Test matches during the WTC cycle with 21, while Australia (19) and India (19) will also line up in regular five-day fixtures.

Each Test included in the World Test Championship has 12 points available for a win, with four awarded to each team for a draw, and six to each team for a tie. No points are earned from a loss, and teams can lose points for slow over rates.