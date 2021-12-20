‘No team is small on a stage like the World Cup’: U-19 skipper Rakibul before leaving country

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:59 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 team will leave for United Arab Emirates to participate in Youth Asia Cup on 20 December. Captain Rakibul Hasan has talked to the press regarding their Asia Cup and World Cup journey before leaving the country.

Bangladesh have won the Triangular U19 series in India beating both the youth India A and India B teams in preparation to the Asia Cup and World Cup.

The Asia Cup will begin on 23 December in UAE and the World Cup will begin on 14 January in West Indies.

Rakibul, despite having less preparation for the two tournaments, is confident enough about the team. The captain was part of the previous U-19 team as well that won the World Cup in 2020.

Rakibul Hasan said, "Last time we went we were well prepared. As a player I was new but this time old. I have tried to share the experience I had last time with the other players of the team. Besides, our team is also good. Hopefully, we will do well.

"Last time there was no such Covid situation. Just like we couldn't prepare this time because of Covid, the rest of the teams are like that. We have played a few series in the last 2-3 months and I don't think it's bad either. We have been well prepared and the camp we did before the Asia Cup has been good.

You see, no team is small on a stage like the World Cup. We respect all the teams. If we want to play our best cricket, we have to beat all the big and small teams. We will try our best to do something good.

You see, we are just focusing on our game. We will go and play according to the plan, we will try to implement the plans we have and we will try our best," he concluded.

Cricket

Under 19 World Cup / Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team

