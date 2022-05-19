No Taskin or Shoriful in Bangladesh squad but Mustafiz being considered for West Indies Tests

Bangladesh left-arm quick Shoriful Islam has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against Sri Lanka after he sustained a right-hand injury on the fourth evening in Chattogram.

An X-ray revealed a fracture and Shoriful has been ruled out for four to five weeks, which is likely to make him unavailable for the first West Indies Test as well, set to start on June 16.

The selectors didn't name a replacement for Shoriful while announcing an unchanged squad for the second Test in Dhaka starting May 23.

"Shoriful Islam had a contusion of the right hand while batting," Bayjedul said in a BCB release on Thursday.

"After the fourth day's play an X-ray was carried out which has revealed a fracture on the base of the 5th metacarpal bone. Such injuries tend to take around three weeks to heal followed by a couple of week's rehab. He will not be available to play for four to five weeks."

Kasun Rajitha struck Shoriful on his right hand after he tried to fend away a short ball in the 167th over of the Bangladesh innings.

Physio Bayejidul Islam came out a couple of times to tend to him but Shoriful continued to bat.

Four overs later, he fell down screaming in pain after swinging and missing at Rajitha.

Shoriful eventually retired out to close the Bangladesh innings on 465 and he didn't come out to bowl at all when Sri Lanka batted again.

Bangladesh are already without Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the Chattogram Test due to injuries.

Taskin's participation is also a concern for Bangladesh's West Indies tour next month as well.

Taskin, who consulted a specialist in London for his shoulder injury earlier this month, is undergoing conservative treatment at the moment, so the selectors are yet to decide if he will be considered for the Tests in the West Indies.

Bangladesh are likely to head for the tour on June 5 to play two Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs till mid-July.

With the pace attack depleted with injuries, left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is being considered for the West Indies Tests.

Mustafiz is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Capitals franchise.

Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of the national team also spoke about this matter and believed that: "Of course, when a player is in his best form, the national team will need him there. So if we need Mustafiz in our team, we will take him."