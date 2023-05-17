No superstars, no problem as Lucknow close in on IPL playoff

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 04:40 pm

No superstars, no problem as Lucknow close in on IPL playoff

Lucknow finished third on their IPL debut last year and are level on 15 points with Chennai Super Kings, one behind table-topper Gujarat Titans, who have already secured their place in the playoff.

No superstars, no problem as Lucknow close in on IPL playoff

If Lucknow Super Giants are on the verge of making the playoff of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second time in two years, it is because they have no "absolute superstars" in the team, said all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. 

Lucknow finished third on their IPL debut last year and are level on 15 points with Chennai Super Kings, one behind table-topper Gujarat Titans, who have already secured their place in the playoff.

Stoinis smashed 89 not out off 47 balls against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday to help Lucknow post 177-3 in the crucial home match.

Mohsin Khan conceded only five runs in the final over to restrict Mumbai to 172-5 and eke out a victory for Lucknow, who Krunal Pandya is leading after a thigh injury ended regular captain KL Rahul's season earlier this month.

Australian Stoinis hailed the balance of the side and felt the lack of star players was a blessing in disguise for Lucknow.

"We've shown over the last two years we are a real team in terms of there is no absolute superstars that are winning every match or anything like that," the strapping 33-year-old said after collecting the player of the match award.

"It's different people contributing in different times, standing up in different moments."

"We are missing KL this year after his injury but other people are standing up. We got KP (Pandya) leading us really well now."

Stoinis heaped praise on left-arm seamer Mohsin for his nerveless last-over display while bowling to Mumbai's big-hitting Australian duo of Cameron Green and Tim David.

"He had been injured for a year, had not played since the last IPL and played only one game this season. A big moment for him to come in and bowl the final over."

A win in their last group match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday would secure Lucknow's place in the playoff.

   

