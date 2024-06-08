No Shoriful as Bangladesh win toss and field first against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field first in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Asian rivals Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.

Bangladesh have picked both Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das and left out Jaker Ali. All-rounder Soumya Sarkar, who bats at the top of the order, has been retained.

Shoriful Islam, who split his webbing between the index and middle finger of the left hand during the official warm-up match against India, is missing out.

Bangladesh are going with three genuine fast bowlers and two spinners while Sri Lanka are fielding two pacers, two spimmets and two seam-bowling all-rounders.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib