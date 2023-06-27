'No scope to relax' in World Cup, says Tamim

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal expects his team to adjust well to the conditions in India in the World Cup in October-November and is confident of producing a good result.

Bangladesh have been one of the top ODI sides since the last World Cup but Tamim understands that the long tournament will test the players' "awareness and temperament".

"This is the ultimate event. Nothing compares to a one-day World Cup because this is the most challenging white-ball format which continuously tests your game awareness and temperament," Tamim said.

"The tournament's structure gives you no scope to relax. Every team is tough and there are no easy games."

Bangladesh played in India in the 2016 ICC World T20 and in a bilateral series three and a half years ago. Tamim stated that he would look forward to the support of the Bangladeshi contingent in India.

"Playing in India is always very enjoyable. The electric atmosphere, great stadiums and the very knowledgeable cricket fans make the experience fulfilling. We have always received excellent support whenever we played there."

"I am very confident with the side we will take to the World Cup. We have been performing at a very high level in ODIs and were one of the leading sides in the World Cup qualifying. There is a nice blend of experience and talent, and the conditions will be familiar," he concluded.