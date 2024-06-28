No schoolboy errors: Spain's Yamal passes secondary school exams

Sports

Reuters
28 June, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

No schoolboy errors: Spain's Yamal passes secondary school exams

Yamal, who broke into the Barcelona and Spain starting lineups this season, became the youngest player to appear at a European Championship when Spain beat Croatia in their group opener earlier this month.

Reuters
28 June, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 09:47 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lamine Yamal may have helped Spain cruise into the knockout stages of Euro 2024 but the 16-year-old has not neglected his schoolwork, with the Barcelona winger announcing that he had passed his secondary education exams.

Yamal, who broke into the Barcelona and Spain starting lineups this season, became the youngest player to appear at a European Championship when Spain beat Croatia in their group opener earlier this month.

The teenager has clearly been putting in the hard work both on and off the pitch.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I passed the exams and I have the ESO title now," Yamal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"The last grades I've seen? If I'm honest, I saw them on my phone and it said I had passed so I just closed the app, called my mum and told her."

Spain are one of the favourites after becoming the only team to win all three of their games in the group stage, where they beat defending champions Italy and Croatia.

They play Georgia in the last 16 and may face hosts Germany in the quarter-finals.

"Everything we've done in the group stage will be worthless if they knock us out on Sunday. We've already played against them (in the qualifiers), but we know it won't be the same game," Yamal added.

As Spain seek a record fourth Euros title, Yamal will hope they can go all the way with his 17th birthday falling on the eve of the final.

Football

UEFA EURO 2024 / Spain Football Team / Lamine Yamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

9h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

12h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

9h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

3h | Videos
Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

1h | Videos
Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

5h | Videos
Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

1d | Videos