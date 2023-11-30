No Rohit, Kohli in white-ball leg of South Africa tour; Samson back in ODI squad

The BCCI on Thursday announced India's squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa, where the side is scheduled to play three T20Is, as many ODIs, and two Tests.

The three-match T20I series is slated to begin on 10 December. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been given a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.

Rohit will retain the leadership role in the Test series. Kohli, too, will return to international cricket after the World Cup for the first time during the Tests. KL Rahul, meanwhile, has been named the ODI captain while Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead in T20Is as all-rounder Hardik Pandya is yet to recover from the injury sustained during the World Cup.

The squad was announced after BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar met with other board officials and head coach Rahul Dravid in New Delhi on Thursday. India's World Cup performance was also reviewed in the meeting.

The T20I series will see the return of Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj. The three cricketers were not a part of the ongoing five-match series at home against Australia.

It was reported earlier that the 35-year-old Kohli had requested a break from white-ball formats; the Indian batter was named the player of the tournament during the World Cup following a record-breaking performance, amassing 765 runs in 11 matches. During the semi-final against New Zealand, Kohli had also broken Sachin Tendulkar's iconic record for most centuries in ODIs, smashing his 50th ton in Mumbai.

In another major news, Sanju Samson was back in the ODI squad and so was Rajat Patidar. Samson was ignored for the Australia T20Is while Patidar is available for selection after a long injury lay-off.

Tamil Nadu cricketer Sai Sudharsan earned his maiden India call-up for the three-match ODI series that also features leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Interestingly, there was no mention of Gill and Surya in the ODI squad. Gill is part of the T20Is and the Tests while Surya will return home after leading India in the T20Is.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah is another big name who would not be a part of the white-ball formats in South Africa. He will join the squad for the two-match Test series starting December 26.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammed Shami's availability for the two-match Test series is subject to fitness.

"Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness," said BCCI.

There was no place for Ajinkya Rahane, who was given a surprise call-up for the World Test Championship final earlier this year and was also elevated to vice-captaincy for the West Indies Tests. He has been replaced by Shreyas Iyer.

Interestingly, KL Rahul was listed as a wicketkeeper in the Test squad. This also marks his return to the red-ball side after being dropped in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. He will fight with Ishan Kishan for the keeper's slot in the XI. This also means, if Rahul plays, he will play in the middle-order.

Jaiswal held on to his place as an opener thanks to his superb outing in the West Indies.

India's squad for 3 T20Is vs South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for 3 ODIs vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for 2 Tests vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.