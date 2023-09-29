'No responsible captain could do that': Shakib directly blames Tamim for Afghanistan series loss

Sports

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 12:20 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 12:24 am

Related News

'No responsible captain could do that': Shakib directly blames Tamim for Afghanistan series loss

Bangladesh have had a disastrous 2023 so far, having lost three bilateral series at home and failing to make the Asia Cup final. But Shakib doesn’t feel Bangladesh are having a bad year and said the series loss to Afghanistan doesn’t count because there is only "one person" to blame.

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 12:20 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 12:24 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh ODI captain Shakib Al Hasan again heavily criticised ex-skipper Tamim Iqbal for retiring midway through the Afghanistan series in July, implying that the abrupt announcement unsettled the team and the team is still "recovering from that".

Shakib launched a scathing attack on Tamim on Wednesday in an interview with T-Sports, questioning the latter's commitment to the team. Shakib slammed Tamim for giving up captaincy just before the Asia Cup and not allowing him enough time to put everything in order. 

Bangladesh have had a disastrous 2023 so far, having lost three bilateral series at home and failing to make the Asia Cup final. But Shakib doesn't feel Bangladesh are having a bad year and said the series loss to Afghanistan doesn't count because there is only "one person" to blame.

"I completely blame the captain [Tamim] for the series loss to Afghanistan. I didn't see any captain in the world leaving his team midway through the series and emotionally saying 'I won't play'. I've seen something like that for the first time," said Shakib. 

"A responsible captain could never do that. We are on the back foot for this and we are still recovering from this," he added.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS