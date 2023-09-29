'No responsible captain could do that': Shakib directly blames Tamim for Afghanistan series loss

Bangladesh ODI captain Shakib Al Hasan again heavily criticised ex-skipper Tamim Iqbal for retiring midway through the Afghanistan series in July, implying that the abrupt announcement unsettled the team and the team is still "recovering from that".

Shakib launched a scathing attack on Tamim on Wednesday in an interview with T-Sports, questioning the latter's commitment to the team. Shakib slammed Tamim for giving up captaincy just before the Asia Cup and not allowing him enough time to put everything in order.

Bangladesh have had a disastrous 2023 so far, having lost three bilateral series at home and failing to make the Asia Cup final. But Shakib doesn't feel Bangladesh are having a bad year and said the series loss to Afghanistan doesn't count because there is only "one person" to blame.

"I completely blame the captain [Tamim] for the series loss to Afghanistan. I didn't see any captain in the world leaving his team midway through the series and emotionally saying 'I won't play'. I've seen something like that for the first time," said Shakib.

"A responsible captain could never do that. We are on the back foot for this and we are still recovering from this," he added.