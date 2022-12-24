No respite for batters as India are all over Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 11:43 am

Although the hosts have shown over the course of this series that they do have the steel in their batting lineup to keep the Indians in the field for an entire day, it will be difficult for them this time with the ball turning square. 

While an innings defeat looks improbable, India could still end up with a low target to chase if they can get Bangladesh all-out within the first two sessions. They are well on course, getting four Bangladesh batters dismissed in the morning session of day three. Bangladesh are 71 for four at lunch, still 16 runs behind.

Although the hosts have shown over the course of this series that they do have the steel in their batting lineup to keep the Indians in the field for an entire day, it will be difficult for them this time with the ball turning square. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque went back early in the session. Shakib Al Hasan, in at four, tried to build a partnership with Zakir Hasan but the former's dismissal was once again a soft one. 

Mushfiqur Rahim was brilliantly set up by Axar Patel before a quicker one from him trapped him leg-before. 

Zakir Hasan(37*) is grinding it out for the hosts and he has Litton Das with him.

On Day 2, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer's 159-run partnership saved India the blushes after they lost their first three wickets in the first session and later Virat Kohli early in the second. India were eventually all out for 314 runs, thus taking a lead of 87 runs. Bangladesh knocked seven runs off that without losing any wickets before Stumps.

