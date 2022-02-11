No Rashid Khan in Afghanistan's conditioning camp in Sylhet

The final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will take place on 18 February and in five days, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series. Afghanistan will arrive much before the end of the BPL - on Saturday - to play three ODIs and two T20Is.

Ahead of the series, Afghanistan will participate in a seven-day conditioning camp in Sylhet. But their leg-spinning all-rounder Rashid Khan won't be a part of the camp as he is busy playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Lahore Qalandars.

The Afghan superstar will play in the PSL until 19 February and is supposed to arrive in Bangladesh the following day. Rashid will miss the PSL playoffs owing to national duties. Some of the Afghan cricketers are playing in the BPL currently and will join the team at the end of the tournament.

Afghanistan are yet to announce their squad for the Bangladesh tour. In Bangladesh, they can use the two grounds in Sylhet for practice purposes. After the week-long training camp in Sylhet, they will head to Chattogram for the ODI series. Chattogram will host all the three ODIs, which count towards the World Cup Super League. Dhaka will then stage the T20I series, with the tour scheduled to end on March 5.

The ODIs will start at 11:00am local time while the T20Is will begin at 3:00pm.