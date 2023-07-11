No Rashid Khan for Afghanistan as Bangladesh bowl first in 3rd ODI

Bangladesh have been asked to bowl first in the third and final ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS).

The hosts have revamped their bowling attack and are playing with three changes - Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain have been replaced by Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam respectively. That means Bangladesh are playing with two pacers and three spinners today.

Ebadot has already been ruled out of the remainder of the white ball series due to a knee injury, Mustafiz and Hasan Mahmud have been rested.

The visitors who have already sealed the series, made two changes to their playing XI. The biggest of them is Rashid Khan being rested and Mohammad Saleem making his way out. Abdul Rahman and Zia-ur-Rehman replace them in the XI, making their ODI debuts.