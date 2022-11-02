No rain since morning in Adelaide as weather improves before India vs Bangladesh clash

Good news is coming in from the Adelaide Oval. It hasn't rained since morning in the city and the weather has improved considerably. It's very cold but the weather forecast for today is showing 'no rain'.

The city is gearing up for the huge clash between India and neighbors Bangladesh today at 2 PM BST.

Leading up to the matchday, signs were not good for India vs Bangladesh fixture. For the last two days it has been pouring in Adelaide, especially on Tuesday – so bad for the situation that both the teams had to cancel their training and shift indoors.

Today instead it hasn't rained. The weather forecast for the entire day is that it will be very windy – but no rain till 8 PM is forecasted. The match can experience some rain but not so heavy that it can disrupt or wash out the game.

9am Adelaide. No rain for some hours now. Overcast yes but no rain. ⁦@RevSportz⁩ pic.twitter.com/W0zWcES5dB— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 1, 2022

The ground where all the fireworks started in Australia. First in 2019 and then off course after the spectacular 36 all out @TheAdelaideOval #ZIMvNED #INDvBAN @cricketworldcup @ICC pic.twitter.com/36pAkJoG2B— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 2, 2022

There is a low (30%) chance of showers but with just 1-3mm rainfall. Team India will take those chances given the probability is dramatically less than the previous two days. Winds will be from west to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h.

What if the match gets washed out?

If the India-Bangladesh match does get washed out, both teams will get a point each and they will move to five points.

Such a scenario would also make Thursday's South Africa vs Pakistan match extremely interesting as a defeat for Babar Azam and Co would knock them out of the T20 World Cup. However, a victory would throw the group wide open with Zimbabwe expected to win their next encounter against the Netherlands.

If Pakistan win, at least five teams will be in contention for the semi-finals till the last round of group fixtures. Even if Pakistan don't win, four teams (South Africa, India, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe) could be fighting for the two semi-final spots.

In their final Group 2 game, India would look for a comfortable win against Zimbabwe to avoid getting into an NRR fight with Bangladesh who face Pakistan in their last match.

Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and even Pakistan can be the semi-finalists if India and South Africa fail to win their respective final group encounters.

Drop-in pitches are used at this location, and they typically provide some balance between bat and ball. But among a variety of other grounds in Australia, the Adelaide Oval pitch is typically thought of as being batter friendly. Along with Sydney, the batters from the subcontinent have performed well in Adelaide. However, bowlers, especially pacers, should anticipate a respectable pace and carry here, especially in the opening stages of the game.