No permanent captain for Fortune Barishal at BPL, says management

Fortune Barishal had a surprise up their sleeve as Mehidy Hasan Miraz turned up at the toss against Sylhet Strikers and it was unexpected not to see Shakib Al Hasan as the Barishal skipper.

Interestingly, Barishal never really announced Shakib as the captain but since the all-rounder led them last season, it was understood that he would continue leading the side.

As per the Barishal management, the team won't have a permanent captain for the tournament. "We will go [decide who will lead the team] match by match," said manager Sazzad Ahmed Shipon.

Mashrafe Mortaza, who skippered Sylhet Strikers yesterday against Chattogram Challengers, is apparently not leading the side against Fortune Barishal as Mushfiqur Rahim appeared at the toss. Mashrafe, as usual, opened the bowling for the Strikers.