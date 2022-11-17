No one fancies playing against Denmark, says Mikkel Damsgaard

Sports

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 04:13 pm

Related News

No one fancies playing against Denmark, says Mikkel Damsgaard

Denmark were among the first teams to qualify for the tournament, decisively winning their group, and come into the event on the back of an impressive showing at the European Championship 18 months ago, where they reached the semi-finals.

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 04:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Denmark might not be a World Cup favourite but young playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard feels few of the other 31 countries competing in Qatar are keen to take on his team.

Denmark were among the first teams to qualify for the tournament, decisively winning their group, and come into the event on the back of an impressive showing at the European Championship 18 months ago, where they reached the semi-finals.

"I think a lot of people hold us in high regard, given the way we played in the Euros and in the qualifiers," he said on Thursday.

Damsgaard, 22, burst on the scene at the Euros, as he came into the side for the stricken Christian Eriksen, and is now a key part of their attack.

"I don't think people are underestimating us. I don't think we're among the top teams but we're a very good team and we can compete with anybody.

"Of course, we're not favourites, but I think nobody wants to meet us. I think among the big teams, nobody wants to go up against us."

Denmark open their Group D campaign against Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Tuesday, but have tougher tasks ahead against France and Australia.

"Tunisia is a team that we are better than, but we cannot under estimate them. We will have to have the right type of energy and don't expect to just turn up and get the result.

"Hopefully we can kill the game early and not give them anything."

Damsgaard said the change in mindset from playing for his English club just over a week ago to focusing on the World Cup, with virtually no preparation time, was not easy.

"It's a first time for me so I've been taking it all in. It is not easy to make the switch but we have to do. We really don't have a choice," he added.

 

FIFA World Cup 2022

Denmark Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

9h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

9h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

1h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

3h | Videos
Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

22h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday