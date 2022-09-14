No Mahmudullah in Tigers' T20I World Cup squad

Sports

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 03:19 pm

Related News

No Mahmudullah in Tigers' T20I World Cup squad

Tigers' former T20I skipper wasn't even included in the standby list.

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 03:19 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Mahmudullah Riyad has been excluded from Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He wasn't even included in the standby list.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 15-man squad on Wednesday.

Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side while wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan will be his deputy who makes his return after an injury.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been picked as the backup opener in the squad while Anamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh and Munim Shahriar miss out after failing in the past few series. 

Litton Kumer Das and Yasir Ali Chowdhury also made their return after missing Asia Cup due to injury. Sohan too missed that tournament due to injury during the Zimbabwe tour in August.

BCB picked five pacers for the T20 World Cup - Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, and Saifuddin. Apart from Shakib, there will be two spinners in the squad - Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed.

Soumya Sarkar was considered to be in the main squad despite having no real performance in the domestic circuit in the past year. But he eventually made it to the standby list. Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan who played in the last T20 World Cup, find themselves on the standby list this time around. Legspinner Rishad Ahmed has also been included there.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan Sohan, (vc), Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud 

Standby: Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mahmudullah Riyad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

1h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

6h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

22h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan’s clothing brand to open its Dhaka outlet tomorrow

6h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

17h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

18h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

18h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka