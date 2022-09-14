No Mahmudullah in Tigers' T20I World Cup squad

Mahmudullah Riyad has been excluded from Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He wasn't even included in the standby list.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 15-man squad on Wednesday.

Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side while wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan will be his deputy who makes his return after an injury.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been picked as the backup opener in the squad while Anamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh and Munim Shahriar miss out after failing in the past few series.

Litton Kumer Das and Yasir Ali Chowdhury also made their return after missing Asia Cup due to injury. Sohan too missed that tournament due to injury during the Zimbabwe tour in August.

BCB picked five pacers for the T20 World Cup - Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, and Saifuddin. Apart from Shakib, there will be two spinners in the squad - Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed.

Soumya Sarkar was considered to be in the main squad despite having no real performance in the domestic circuit in the past year. But he eventually made it to the standby list. Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan who played in the last T20 World Cup, find themselves on the standby list this time around. Legspinner Rishad Ahmed has also been included there.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan Sohan, (vc), Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

Standby: Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar