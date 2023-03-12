No Mahmudullah as Bangladesh announce ODI squad for Ireland series

Sports

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 09:26 pm

No Mahmudullah as Bangladesh announce ODI squad for Ireland series

Tamim Iqbal will lead an experienced united that will have Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 09:26 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Mahmudullah Riyad has not been named in the Bangladesh squad that is set to face Ireland in a three-match ODI series.

The three ODIs take place in Sylhet with the first ODI being on 18 March, the second ODI on 20 March and the third and final ODI on 23 March. 

The three games start at 2 pm.

Tamim Iqbal will lead an experienced united that will have Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

In-form batter Najmul Hossain Shanto is also in the squad.

Right-handed batter Yasir Ali returns to the squad while left-handed opener Zakir Hasan is also included.

The squad has five pace bowling options in Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam. 

Towhid Hridoy, who was part of the ODI squad against England but did not feature is also part of the ODI unit and could make the starting XI given Afif Hossain's recent lean run with the bat.

SQUAD

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan 

 

