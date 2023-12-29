No Litton as Bangladesh choose to field first in second New Zealand T20I

Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field first in the second T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. 

Litton Das, hero of the first T20I in Napier, is sidelined with a low-grade hamstring strain. Lower middle-order batter Shamim Hossain has replaced him.

If Bangladesh manage to win the match, it will be the first time that they will finish a year with no T20I series loss. 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman 

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

