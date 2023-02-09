No Josh Little in Ireland's squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Sports

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 05:57 pm

No Josh Little in Ireland's squad for Bangladesh T20Is

The absence of fast bowler Josh Little in the T20I squad is a big miss. The pacer, who was named in ICC's T20I team of the year, has been granted a leave as he will take part at the IPL and the PSL. However, the 23-year-old will play the ODIs against Bangladesh. 

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Cricket Ireland announced five squads that will play all three formats across Ireland's back-to-back tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March-April.

The first tour is to Bangladesh where it will feature a warm-up fixture on 15 March, then three ODIs, three T20Is and a Test Match. 

This will be the first-ever Test Match played between the two sides, and the first multi-format series the two sides have played.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Squad for only Bangladesh Test: Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White

