No IPL: Shakib, Litton in Bangladesh's squad for one-off Ireland Test

Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh in the one-off Test match against Ireland starting on 4 April in Mirpur as he and Litton Das have not been released for the Indian Premier League (IPL). So Kolkata Knight Riders have to wait for their Bangladesh duo until the Mirpur Test is over.

Prolific opener Tamim Iqbal has returned to the 14-member squad after missing out on the India Test series for an injury. Left-handed batter Zakir Hasan made his debut in that series replacing Tamim and got a hundred but won't be available for the Ireland Test as he picked up an injury before the ODI series began.

Zakir's injury made way for Shadman Islam, who has been in prime red-ball form in domestic cricket. The southpaw has scored 376 runs in three BCL innings with the help of a double hundred and a hundred.

The pace duo of Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain returned to the team after recovering from injuries at the expense of Rejaur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed.

Vice-captain Litton Das remains the only wicketkeeper in the side as Nurul Hasan has been dropped and Mushfiqur Rahim no longer keeps wickets in Tests. Yasir Ali has also been left out.

"We always consider him [Nurul] for Tests. But now that we are playing at home, there is no need to have a big squad. That's why we have picked a 14-man team," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.