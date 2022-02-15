With no IPL contract now, will Shakib play Tests in South Africa?

Sports

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 11:35 pm

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has no clear answer to that question right now. Jalal Yunus, the chairman of the cricket operations department, said that whether or not Shakib will play the South Africa Tests completely depends on him.

Before the start of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Shakib Al Hasan's major worry was the lack of form with the bat. Bowling was never a problem because he was better than most other bowlers on an average day. Shakib seemed to have lost his touch with the bat and had been out of form for a while.

Ahead of the tournament, he worked extensively with his childhood coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim who happens to be the batting coach of Shakib's team Fortune Barishal. A desperate Shakib even had a lot of individual sessions with Fahim outside team practice sessions. 

Shakib's focus was on two T20 tournaments - the BPL and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shakib had already taken a leave during the Test series in South Africa to take part in the IPL.

But everything did not go as planned. Shakib remained unsold in the mega auction of the IPL, for the first time since 2011. So an important question arises. Will Shakib go to South Africa now that he won't play the IPL?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has no clear answer to that question right now. Jalal Yunus, the chairman of the cricket operations department, said that whether or not Shakib will play the South Africa Tests completely depends on him.

"Shakib has previously told us that he won't be able to play the Tests. I think his decision has not changed," Yunus told The Business Standard (TBS).

But the BCB is willing to discuss the matter further with Shakib as it wants him to play Tests in South Africa. The board will make the final decision after a meeting with the all-rounder. 

Shakib has informed the BCB that he will play the two-match Test series at home against Sri Lanka in May. But it's clear from Jalal Yunus' statement that the BCB won't force Shakib if he does not want to go to South Africa. 

"It's now up to Shakib. We will further want to know about his decision. If he wants to go, then it's fine. Shakib is an important cricketer. Now we don't know about his plans. Previously he said that he won't take part in the Tests. We will speak to him again. There is enough time. He will play the ODIs anyway," said Jalal Yunus. 

