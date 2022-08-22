No head coach in Asia Cup, Domingo to continue his role in ODIs and Tests

Bangladesh's head coach has been relieved off his role in T20Is as he will continue to be the head coach in Tests and ODIs till November 2023. Therefore, the Tigers won't have a head coach in the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed the matter through a press brief on Monday.

"We're trying to separate T20Is from other formats. Domingo will not be the head coach in T20Is, but he will continue his job in ODIs and Tests," Papon said.

"We didn't want to create confusion by sending Domingo to the Asia Cup as the head coach since we have a technical consultant who'll basically do the job of a head coach. Domingo will not be in T20Is till the T20 World Cup," he added.

Much has been talked about Domingo in the past few months, especially after the T20I series defeat to Zimbabwe last month. Even Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon mentioned a few days ago that the board doesn't think Domingo's philosophy suits the Tigers, particularly in T20 format.

While Bangladesh have been vulnerable in this format right from the beginning, their playing method also caused concern as the players kept failing to learn the art of modern T20 cricket.

BCB named Sridharan Sriram as the technical consultant of the T20I team through an official statement on Friday. Sriram arrived in Dhaka on Sunday.

Although his post is called technical consultant, Sriram will look after the planning and technical side for the upcoming Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, said Papon.

"For now, there is no head coach in T20Is. We have our batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, and now a technical consultant. He will give the game plans, so why need a head coach then?" Papon mentioned.

While Domingo will not a part of the T20I coaching panel, for now, the board will let him continue his role as the head coach in the other two formats. He will be looking after the players who are not part of the T20I side. The BCB president also mentioned that the South African will be in Bangladesh during the longer version domestic tournaments.