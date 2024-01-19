No handshakes as Sabalenka serves Ukraine's Tsurenko double bagel

Sports

Reuters
19 January, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 12:51 pm

Related News

No handshakes as Sabalenka serves Ukraine's Tsurenko double bagel

Sabalenka was last scheduled to face the Ukrainian at Indian Wells last year but Tsurenko withdrew after suffering a panic attack when talking with officials about tennis's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus was used as a staging ground.

Reuters
19 January, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 12:51 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka blocked out the political overtones of her third-round match against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko at the Australian Open on Friday to ease into the second week of the Grand Slam with an easy 6-0 6-0 victory.

Sabalenka was last scheduled to face the Ukrainian at Indian Wells last year but Tsurenko withdrew after suffering a panic attack when talking with officials about tennis's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus was used as a staging ground.

Reigning champion and second seed Sabalenka is playing at Melbourne Park without official national affiliation under conditions imposed on Russian and Belarusian players by tournament organisers since the invasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The match itself was a one-sided affair played out in a muted atmosphere on Rod Laver Arena as Sabalenka ruthlessly handed 28th seed Tsurenko the dreaded "double bagel" in 52 minutes.

There was no traditional handshake over the net at the end of the match with the players merely acknowledging each other with a wave before heading off court.

"I'm just super happy that Lesia, she's healthy back in the top," Sabalenka said of her 34-year-old opponent.

Sabalenka lost only one set on her run to her first Grand Slam title last year at Melbourne Park and has continued in the same vein this season with only six games conceded in three matches so far.

The 25-year-old said that was no accident as she tried to match the ruthlessness of world number one Iga Swiatek.

"Last year Iga won so many sets 6-0 and one of my goals is trying to get closer to her," Sabalenka said.

"I'm super happy with the level I'm playing so far and I'm just hoping I can just keep going like that, or even better."

She might find the 6-0 scores harder to come by in the fourth round against Amanda Anisimova, who earlier beat former world number two Paula Badosa 7-5 6-4.

Anisimova shakes hands with Badosa after winning her third round match. Photo: Reuters
The American is ranked 442nd in the world after taking a long break from the game but has looked in fine form in the first three rounds this week.

"She's a super player and I'm really happy to see her back and I'm looking forward to a tough match," said Sabalenka.

Others

Tennis / Aryna Sabalenka / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

4h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

2h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

3h | Panorama
The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

14h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

15h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

16h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

18h | Videos