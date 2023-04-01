No Haaland, no problem as Man City thrash Liverpool 4-1

Sports

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 07:51 pm

Related News

No Haaland, no problem as Man City thrash Liverpool 4-1

The victory pulled City to within five points of the Gunners, who play Leeds United later on Saturday.

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 07:51 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City showed they can win without goal machine Erling Haaland as they put four goals past Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday to keep their chase of Premier League leaders Arsenal very much alive.

Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish were all on target for Pep Guardiola's side in an entertaining return to Premier League action after the international break.

The victory pulled City to within five points of the Gunners, who play Leeds United later on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early for Juergen Klopp's side, who are sixth in the top flight and fighting for a Champions League berth, before City took ever more complete control of the match as time went on.

Haaland, who has scored 42 goals in 37 matches in all competitions since joining City this season from Borussia Dortmund, suffered a groin injury against Burnley on 18 March.

Football

manchester city / Liverpool FC / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

11h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

12h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

11h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

1h | TBS Entertainment
What is the future of motion graphics designers?

What is the future of motion graphics designers?

7m | TBS Stories
Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

5h | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared