No franchise in this year's BPL as well

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 12:05 am

According to a BCB official, nothing has been finalised yet but the upcoming BPL is not likely to feature any franchises. 

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 12:05 am
No franchise in this year&#039;s BPL as well

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning to host the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in January next year. Like the previous edition, it will not be a franchise-based tournament. Seven teams participated in the previous edition in 2019 which was named after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

According to a BCB official, nothing has been finalised yet but the upcoming BPL is not likely to feature any franchises. 

After the completion of a six-year cycle, the BCB decided not to extend the contract with the BPL franchises. The board might opt for a seven-team tournament on a one-year contract. 

"We hosted a seven-team tournament under the supervision of the BCB. We are planning to organise a similar tournament next year. We will enter into a one-year contract with seven teams. But it won't be a franchise-based tournament. For now, we are not going to renew contracts with the teams that previously participated in the BPL," said the official.

The seven teams participating in the 2019 Bangabandhu BPL were- Khulna Tigers, Chattogram Challengers, Rajshahi Royals, Dhaka Platoon, Cumilla Warriors, Rangpur Rangers and Sylhet Thunder. Rajshahi Royals won the tournament. 

