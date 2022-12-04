No excuses because we are used to playing on these pitches: Rohit

04 December, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 08:53 pm

No excuses because we are used to playing on these pitches: Rohit

Cutting a frustrated figure in the post-match ceremony after India's embarrassing defeat to Bangladesh, Indian skipper Rohit admitted that the they were let down by the batting performance in the 1st ODI.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Despite being on verge of suffering a batting collapse in the low-scoring thriller against India, hosts Bangladesh pulled off a heist to stun the Rohit Sharma-led side in the 1st One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series on Sunday. Litton Das-led Bangladesh defeated Rohit's Team India by 1 wicket to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman teamed up to record Bangladesh's second-highest 10th-wicket ODI partnership as the hosts outclassed the two-time world champions in the series opener at Dhaka. Cutting a frustrated figure in the post-match ceremony after India's embarrassing defeat to Bangladesh, Indian skipper Rohit admitted that the they were let down by the batting performance in the 1st ODI.

"It was a very close game. We did pretty well to comeback into that position. We didn't bat well. 184 wasn't good enough, but we bowled pretty well and they held their nerve in the end. If you look back how we bowled right from ball one - of course we would have loved to bowl better at the end - but we bowled pretty well for 40 overs and took wickets. We just didn't have enough runs. Another 25-30 runs would have helped. We were looking at 240-250 after the 25-over mark. When you keep losing wickets it is difficult," Indian skipper Rohit told Anjum Chopra after the match.

"We need to learn and understand how to play on such wickets. No excuses for us because we are used to these wickets. I don't really know how much they can improve in a couple of practice sessions. I feel the genes are there and it's only about handling pressure. I am sure these guys will learn and we look forward to the next game. Hopefully we can change things around. We know exactly what we need to do in these conditions," Rohit added.

