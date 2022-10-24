No Dutch delight as Tigers end 15-year drought with 9-run victory

Sports

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 01:55 pm

Related News

No Dutch delight as Tigers end 15-year drought with 9-run victory

Taskin Ahmed (4/25) set the tone when he removed Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd with the first two balls of Netherlands' run chase on his way to career best figures and he was well supported by Hasan Mahmud (2/15).

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh ended their 15-year drought in the T20 World Cup proper as they got the campaign underway in style by registering a hard-fought nine-run victory over the Netherlands in Hobart on Monday. Their first and last win in T20 World Cup proper came in 2007 against West Indies.

You need to bowl very well when you are defending a score of just 144/8 and that is exactly what Bangladesh produced as their quicks turned it on in style at Bellerive Oval.

Taskin Ahmed (4/25) set the tone when he removed Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd with the first two balls of Netherlands' run chase on his way to career best figures and he was well supported by Hasan Mahmud (2/15).

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (1/32) was relatively expensive during his four overs and a pair of run outs in the field made it a good day for Bangladesh as they got their tournament started with a victory.

Shakib and Litton Das are among Bangladesh's most experienced batters, but the pair combined for just 16 runs between them as the Netherlands produced a disciplined bowling effort.

It was left to Afif Hossain to step up and the young left-hander produced the good with a quickfire 38 from just 27 deliveries to ensure his team was able to post a decent total.

It's a good sign for Bangladesh that they can still prevail with smaller contributions from Shakib and Das and they will be looking to build on this performance when they take on South Africa in Sydney on Thursday.

Confidence was sky high for the Netherlands heading into the contest after a pair of good results during the First Round, but much of that good work was undone against Bangladesh.

Seamers Paul van Meekeren (2/21) and Bas de Leede (2/19) bowled well to pick up two wickets apiece, while teenager Shariz Ahmad (1/27) got the big wicket of Shakib in his first appearance at the tournament.

The only batter who looked assured at the crease was Colin Ackermann, with the right-hander finding the middle of the bat on his way to a career best score of 62 from 48 balls.

It was an eye-catching knock and he will be keen to go big once again when the Netherlands face India at the SCG on Thursday.

 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022 / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

2h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

4h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

5h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

17h | Videos
Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

19h | Videos
Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

20h | Videos
Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning