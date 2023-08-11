No doubt about 'focused' Shakib's commitment anymore, says BCB president

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said he doesn't have any doubt about newly appointed ODI captain Shakib Al Hasan's commitment to international cricket. Many have questioned Shakib's dedication and on-field behaviour over the years but his performance has always spoken for himself.

Shakib had tussles with the board frequently in the past but Nazmul praised the all-rounder's leadership and involvement in the last 12 months.

"There was never any doubt about his potential," he said. "But I have realised something in the last 12 months. I personally had doubts about him before. But now I feel there is no one more serious about cricket than him."

"He is playing in all international matches. Then he went to Canada and then Sri Lanka. I think he is totally focused on cricket. It's a big plus for us. There should be no doubt about his ability," he concluded.