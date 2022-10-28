No cricket at MCG on Friday; Australia-England match abandoned

There was no cricket possible in Melbourne at all on Friday with relentless rain leading to the massive match between England and Australia being washed out. It was the same earlier in the day with Afghanistan and Ireland not being able to take the field due to the rains. Both England and Australia have been awarded one point each. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The T20 World Cup clash between champions Australia and England was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain on Friday, leaving both teams' semi-finals hopes hanging in the balance and disappointed fans booing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With the Ireland-Afghanistan match also washed out at the venue earlier on, England emerged from a miserable day at second in Group 1 among a logjam of teams on three points. New Zealand, with a game in hand, lead the group on run-rate ahead of third-placed Ireland and fourth-placed Australia, but the Black Caps can break clear with victory over Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday.

With the top two sides advancing to the semis, none of England, Australia or Ireland can afford to lose another match in a tournament in which four out of 14 Super 12 games to date have been lost to rain.

"The outfield has taken a drenching. It's as wet as I've ever seen it in this stadium," Australia captain Aaron Finch said of his home ground at the MCG. "It's disappointing not to get on, but the amount of rain has been amazing."

"It was due to be a massive occasion," England captain Jos Buttler said of the game against Australia in front of a big crowd at the MCG. "A full house here against Australia. Very disappointed not to get it played."

Australia will host Ireland in Brisbane on Monday and finish the group stage against Afghanistan. New Zealand and Sri Lanka were scheduled to play on Saturday. Group 2 is back in action Sunday with a double-header in Perth featuring Pakistan against Netherlands and India taking on South Africa.

