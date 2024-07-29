No concern over Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, says Papon

Papon further said ICC's worries were quelled by seeing him in the meeting

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan Papon categorically said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) was not worried about Bangladesh as the country gears up for hosting the Women's T20 World Cup in October this year.
 
Papon, also the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has recently returned to the country after joining an ICC meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka. 

He attended the meeting at a time when the internet was off in the country.

Some International media reported that ICC has concerns about this event in the wake of political unrest.

But the BCB president said that there was no discussion about this in the ICC meeting. "The ICC has understood that now everything is fine in Bangladesh," Papon told the reporters at the sports ministry on Sunday.

The Women's World Cup will be held in Dhaka and Sylhet from October 3 to 20. 

Papon further said ICC's worries were quelled by seeing him in the meeting. "When I went there (Sri Lanka) the condition of the country was deplorable, there was no communication outside Bangladesh. They were worried after seeing the news."

"After seeing me they knew everything was fine. After that there was no talk about this in the ICC meeting."

The next ICC meeting will be held in Dhaka in October, said the board chief.

He also informed that the new committee of ICC is likely to be elected at that meeting.

"The next board meeting of ICC will be held in Dhaka. The election is also supposed to be held here," he informed.

Regarding the ICC elections, he said, "The possibility of elections is high. The current chairman held his last board meeting in October. We are supposed to be given election manifesto. It should be done by now."

"As the current ICC committee is in its last term, there are some critical decisions on which a lot will depend. What is being passed now will last for eight years. Who will get how much money and how many matches we'll get is very important for Bangladesh cricket. I am now spending my time only on ICC and ACC so that whoever comes (as BCB president) in the future does not face any problem with ICC and ACC."

