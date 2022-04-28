No chance of lobbying in Bangladesh team now: Mashrafe

Sports

BSS
28 April, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

No chance of lobbying in Bangladesh team now: Mashrafe

After being dropped from the Sri Lanka Test series, Rahi expressed his displeasure and claimed he had no person in the national team to talk in favour of him which is why, he was overlooked.

BSS
28 April, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 10:30 pm
No chance of lobbying in Bangladesh team now: Mashrafe

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has dismissed the allegation of pacer Abu Jayed Rahi, saying that there is hardly any chance of lobbying in Bangladesh team at this moment.

He also added that at this moment there is intense competition in the country's fast bowling department, which was key in axing Rahi from the Bangladesh team.

After being dropped from the Sri Lanka Test series, Rahi expressed his displeasure and claimed he had no person in the national team to talk in favour of him which is why, he was overlooked.

Once considered as the first choice pacer of the team for the longer version cricket, Rahi was ignored for the last two series after the emergence of the pacers like Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

He was finally dropped at home series as chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu explained that as a swing bowler, Rahi has little chance to thrive in Bangladeshi wicket. Moreover, he has no raw pace, which is another reason to
overlook him.

"Many people think that there is lobbying in the national team. There is no such opportunity here. If You perform, you will play. At the end of the day I keep saying there is no place for emotions. It's a completely professional place, you have to be 100 percent professional. We have to
perform," Mashrafe said here today.

Rejaur Rahman Raja who possessed raw pace has been included in the team instead of Rahi.

Mashrafe thinks Rahi's omission from the national team is frustrating. He believes Rahi will return to the field by showing his talent again. "It is disappointing for a player. However, in the Bangladesh team now there is intense competition in fast bowling. There was fierce competition, especially in the shortest version now it is in Test cricket too after Taskin, Ebadot established them in this format. Shoriful is also bowling well in all formats."

Mashrafe, as a senior player, also advised Rahi not to talk much outside rather concentrate on his game to prove his mettle. "Now you should match yourself on the field without talking much outside. Everyone has a bad time.
Maybe Rahi is also going through a bad patch. I think he will come back again with a bang, "Mashrafe added.

Cricket

Abu Jayed Rahi / Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

10h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

12h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

12h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

13h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year