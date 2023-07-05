No Anderson in England XI for 3rd Ashes Test

Sports

AFP
05 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 05:05 pm

No Anderson in England XI for 3rd Ashes Test

Both Anderson and fellow paceman Josh Tongue have been "rested", according to an England statement issued Wednesday, with their places taken by express quick Mark Wood and seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England have left out all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson in one of three changes to their side for a must-win third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley starting Thursday.

Both Anderson and fellow paceman Josh Tongue have been "rested", according to an England statement issued Wednesday, with their places taken by express quick Mark Wood and seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Meanwhile spin-bowling all-rounder Mooen Ali has been recalled for England, bidding to keep the Ashes alive at 2-0 down in the five-Test series following their 43-run defeat at Lord's last week.

He replaces Ollie Pope after the vice-captain was ruled out of the rest of the season due to  dislocating his shoulder at Lord's.

Harry Brook has now been promoted up the order to take Pope's place at No 3.

Anderson's 688 wickets are the most taken by any fast bowler in Test history but the swing specialist has struggled in this series so far, with just three wickets at more than 75 apiece.

England team for third Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

