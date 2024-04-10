Nitish Reddy takes IPL by storm before Hyderabad survive late Punjab scare

Photo: BCCI
Nitish Reddy's maiden IPL half-century helped Sunrisers Hyderabad fight back from a rather disastrous start to their innings and post a total of 182 for the loss of nine wickets. 

Reddy scored 64 in 37 balls and SRH managed to bounce back from being 40/3 at the end of the powerplay. In reply, Punjab Kings were even worse in their powerplay, losing three wickets for just 27 runs. 

Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza's innings helped them up their run rate slightly but PBKS were once again dependent on Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma to bail them out of a tricky situation.

The pair almost ended up doing it again for PBKS with their stand finishing unbeaten on 66 off 27 balls. 

Ashutosh brought Punjab within two runs in a crazy final over in which Jaydev Unadkat bowled three wides and Ashutosh was dropped thrice, two of which ended up being palmed over the boundary for sixes. Ashutosh finished unbeaten on 33 off 15, Shashank was at the non-striker's end on 46 off 25.

IPL 2024 / Sunrisers Hyderabad / Punjab Kings

