Nissanka, Hasaranga lift Sri Lanka in dress rehearsal for Asia Cup final

Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten fifty and support from middle-order batters - Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa - helped Sri Lanka chase down a moderate 122 comfortably with three overs to spare. It was a dress rehearsal for the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday where the sides will take on each other again.

Nissanka's 55* off 48 headlined Sri Lanka's five-wicket win after a difficult start. Sri Lanka lost three wickets for 29 runs but Nissanka held one end to ensure Sri Lanka get past Pakistan's score.

Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka's bowling effort with a three-wicket haul as Pakistan were bundled out for 121। Hasaranga returned with 3/21 including two in successive balls in his last over as the Sri Lankan spin troika accounted for 5/60 in 12 overs.

Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/18) were at their tidy best restricting Pakistan to a below-par total after Dasun Shanaka opted to field.

Mohammad Nawaz's 26 off 18 stood out in what was an ordinary batting effort from Pakistan, as skipper Babar Azam looked under pressure after Mohammad Rizwan (14) and Fakhar Zaman (13) got out cheaply. Pakistan kept losing wickets and Hasaranga finished his spell with two successive wickets to flatten the Pakistan batting, which survived only 19.1 overs despite a late cameo by Mohammad Nawaz.