Nissanka first Sri Lanka batter to hit ODI double ton

Pathum Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan to score an ODI double century, powering the hosts to an immense 381 against Afghanistan at Pallekele in their series opener on Friday.

The opener finished unbeaten on 210 to break the island nation's longstanding record of 189 by Sanath Jayasuriya against India in 2000.

It was also the joint fifth-highest individual score in ODIs.

Sri Lanka's 381-3 was also their highest at the ground and the team's fourth-highest on record.

The unstoppable Nissanka's knock included 20 fours and eight sixes from the 139 balls he faced in his first ODI since the World Cup.