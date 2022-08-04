Nine sports personalities, two organisations to receive Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council award

Sports

BSS
04 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 06:16 pm

Nine sports personalities, two organisations to receive Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council award

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to distribute the awards tomorrow (Friday) at 9 am on the virtual platform from Ganabhaban at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of Shaheed captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BSS
04 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 06:16 pm
Nine sports personalities, two organisations to receive Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council award

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has nominated nine sports personalities and two organisations in seven categories for the prestigious Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council (NSC) Award in 2022.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to distribute the awards tomorrow (Friday) at 9 am on the virtual platform from Ganabhaban at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of Shaheed captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, announced the names of the nominees of the Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council award at a press conference held today (Thursday) at the National Sports Council conference room.

Veteran sports organizer Harunur Rashid will receive lifetime award for the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award 2022.

Besides, the other nominees are Liton Kumar Das (cricket), Abdullah Hal Baki (shooting) and Mullah Sabira Sultana (weightlifting).

Emerging athletes: Diya Siddique (Archery), Mohammad Shariful Islam (Cricket)
Sports organizer: Saidur Rahman Patel and Nazma Shamim

Sports association/Federation/Sports Organization: Bangladesh Olympic Association.
Sports sponsor: Green Delta Insurance Company Limited
Sports journalist: Kashinath Bashak.

Each of the award winners will receive Taka one lac, a crest and certificate.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports introduced the National Sports Council Award for the first time last year on the occasion of Sheikh Kamal's birth anniversary.

The nominees for this award have been finalised after being scrutinised by the concerned committee in the light of specific criteria for recognition of outstanding contribution to sports.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports officially started celebrating the birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal for the first time in 2020 and following the recommendation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Cabinet Division decided to celebrate Sheikh Kamal's birthday on August 5 as an 'Ka' classified day nationally.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin, Additional Secretary (Sports) Nazrul Islam and National Sports Council secretary Parimal Singha were also present at the press conference which was organized on the occasion of Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award.

Others

National sports Council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

6h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

16h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation