Nigeria coach hails tireless Osimhen after Cameroon win

Sports

AFP
28 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 12:37 pm

Related News

Nigeria coach hails tireless Osimhen after Cameroon win

"He didn't score but he had a fantastic game. It is not easy to stop that guy," Portuguese coach Peseiro said following the last-16 tie in Abidjan.

AFP
28 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 12:37 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro hailed "fantastic" Victor Osimhen for the African footballer of the year's tireless performance as the Super Eagles beat Cameroon 2-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

"He didn't score but he had a fantastic game. It is not easy to stop that guy," Portuguese coach Peseiro said following the last-16 tie in Abidjan.

Ademola Lookman scored both goals, but Osimhen set up the first and his remarkable running and pressing created constant problems for the Cameroon defence.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Ask the opposition defenders how much they suffered. The first goal, he created the goal. He is fantastic for our team," Peseiro added.

"Nobody can win a match alone, everybody has to play, but he is a good example."

Three-time champions Nigeria now advance to a quarter-final next Friday against Angola, and it remains to be seen if goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili will be able to play in that game after he was stretchered off late on against Cameroon.

"It is impossible to evaluate immediately the situation. We need 24-48 hours before we know, but if he cannot recover we will play with another goalkeeper," Peseiro said.

Of Angola, who topped their group and then defeated Namibia 3-0 in the last 16 on Saturday, Peseiro added: "They are a very good team. I think in this moment, all the teams can win this tournament.

"Angola have performed very well, and if we want to beat them we must do our best, like today."

Football

Nigeria football team / Victor Osimhen / Africa Cup Of Nations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

3h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

6h | Panorama
Bangladesh needs to prioritise nurturing skilled designers in the apparel industry. Photo: TBS

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

3h | Videos
Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

17h | Videos
‘Sightful’ bought 100 inches AR laptop ‘Spacetop’

‘Sightful’ bought 100 inches AR laptop ‘Spacetop’

4h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

19h | Videos