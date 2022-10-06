Nigar fifty, Fariha hat-trick help Tigresses record their second biggest T20I win

Sports

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 04:52 pm

Bangladesh returned to winning ways in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup as they defeated Malaysia by a huge margin of 88 runs. It was Bangladesh's second biggest win in terms of runs in women's T20Is.

The hosts overcame a sluggish start thanks to their captain Nigar Sultana's aggressive 53 off 34 balls. The last five overs yielded 52 runs. Opener Murshida Khatun scored 56 off 54. Bangladesh finished with 129 for seven.

Debutant left-arm seamer Fariha Trisna, in the second innings, became the second Bangladeshi to bag a hat-trick in Women's T20Is when she picked up three Malaysia wickets in the sixth over.

Chasing a target of 130, Malaysia were off to a very slow start. Fariha was the one to draw first blood when she cleaned up their captain Winifred Duraisingam. Her opening partner Mas Elysa was adjudged leg-before the next ball. Fariha completed the hat-trick in the best way possible - disturbed the stumps of Mahirah Izzati Ismail. She finished with a superb three for 12 off four overs.

Malaysia couldn't recover from there and none of their batters reached double figures. Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Meghla and Rumana Ahmed got two wickets each as Malaysia bundled out for a paltry 41.

Nigar was named the player of the match. 

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / Women's Asia Cup

Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

