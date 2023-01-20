'Nice to see old friends': Ronaldo posts picture with Messi after Riyadh-PSG match

20 January, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 01:20 pm

But what went viral after the match was Ronaldo's million-dollar post on that epic Messi moment from the game.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Rivalries become great and remembered not through brilliant moments in the field but through gestures for the rival and respect one has for the other.

The world has witnessed it through Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal over the span of their career.

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate may have reached its final stage with both in the twilight of their career and presently far from having a possibility of a battle for a trophy.

Still, on Thursday evening, when they met for an exhibition match at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, deemed as the last dance in their celebrated rivalry, the two sought to transport fans back in time to the heydays.

It wasn't a match of any significance for either of the team.

But thousands who arrived at the venue and the millions who stayed glued to their television sets on Thursday evening were thoroughly entertained as Ronaldo and Messi found their names on the scoresheet in what ended in a memorable goal fest.

PSG twice took a lead in the first half with Messi and Marquinhos finding the back of the net but both were nullified by Ronaldo's brace.

The contest, though a friendly, remained neck-and-neck in the second half as well before Hugo Ekitike's 78th-minute strike eventually made the difference as PSG won 5-4.

After the match, Ronaldo shared a post on Twitter with pictures from the exhibition tie, which included his handshake and hug with Messi right before the kick-off whistle was blown.

He tweeted," So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!"

"We saw lots of goals in a magnificent stadium with an incredible atmosphere," PSG coach Cristophe Galtier said.

"This evening, we played in a lively stadium with lots of support. I enjoyed the way that they honoured the numerous stars that were on the pitch."

