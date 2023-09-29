Nice player stands on edge of bridge in apparent suicide attempt

Sports

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 05:53 pm

Related News

Nice player stands on edge of bridge in apparent suicide attempt

Police are in attendance at the Magnan viaduct, while RMC Sport report that the Ligue 1 club have sent a psychologist to provide support to the player.

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 05:53 pm
Nice player stands on edge of bridge in apparent suicide attempt

An OGC Nice player is standing on the edge of a road bridge in the city in an apparent suicide attempt, according to reports in France.

As first reported by BFM Nice Cote d'Azur, the professional footballer stopped on the hard shoulder of the motorway, exited their vehicle and climbed over the barrier.

Police are in attendance at the Magnan viaduct, while RMC Sport report that the Ligue 1 club have sent a psychologist to provide support to the player.

In reaction to the incident, Nice cancelled Friday's press conference ahead of their game against Brest on Sunday. Some reporters had already arrived when the decision was made, with the club currently holding a crisis meeting.

Football

OGC Nice / Suicide attempt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

5h | Features
Food delivery rider pedals through Dhaka&#039;s wet roads, ensuring timely deliveries despite the pouring rain. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

An unexpected rain, an unexpected expense: How food delivery men survive Dhaka’s storms

6h | Features
More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

2d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

1d | TBS Today
Economic zones to come under eco-friendly performance rating

Economic zones to come under eco-friendly performance rating

Now | TBS Economy