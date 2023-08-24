Neymar set to play in India as Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal drawn with Mumbai City FC in AFC Champions League

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 August, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

Neymar set to play in India as Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal drawn with Mumbai City FC in AFC Champions League

Alongside Neymar, some of the leading names in football like Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergie Milinkovic-Savic, and Ruben Neves among others also represent Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Hindustan Times
24 August, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 05:31 pm
Photo: Al-Hilal
Photo: Al-Hilal

Brazilian football star Neymar is set to land in India as his side, Al Hilal, has been drawn with Mumbai City FC in the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2023/24.

The highest tier of Asian club competition features the sole Indian side, which will play its home matches at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Alongside Neymar, some of the leading names in football like Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergie Milinkovic-Savic, and Ruben Neves among others also represent Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

All the aforementioned names signed for the Saudi club earlier this season.

Alongside Al Hilal and Mumbai City FC, the other two teams drawn in Group D are Navbahor of Uzbekistan and Iran's FC Nassaji Mazandaran.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr was drawn in Group E, and will kick off their Asian Champions League group stage challenge in Tehran against Iran's Persepolis next month while title holders Urawa Red Diamonds will take on Chinese champions Wuhan Three Towns.

The preliminary stage of the continental tournament is set to commence on September 18, with teams being distributed across five groups in both the western and eastern regions.

The victors of the ten groups will progress to the knockout rounds, joined by the top three second-place finishers from both the western and eastern sections of the draw.

Starting from February 12, the knockout phase will initiate, culminating in the grand finale. The championship match, featuring the most outstanding club from each side of the continent, will be contested over two legs on May 11 and 18.

Asian Champions League Group Stage Draw:

Group A: Pakhtakor (UZB), Al-Fayha (KSA), Ahal FC (TKM), Al-Ain (UAE)

Group B: Al-Sadd (QAT), FC Nasaf (UZB), Al-Faisaly (JOR), Sharjah FC (UAE)

Group C: Al-Ittihad (KSA), Sepahan (IRN), Air Force Club (IRQ), AGMK FC (UZB)

Group D: Al-Hilal (KSA), FC Nassaji Mazandaran (IRN), Mumbai City (IND), Navbahor (UZB)

Group E: Persepolis (IRN), Al-Duhail (QAT), FC Istiklol (TJK), Al-Nassr (KSA)

Group F: Jeonbuk Motors (KOR), Bangkok United (THA), Lion City Sailors (SIN), Kitchee (HKG)

Group G: Yokohama F Marinos (JPN), Shandong Taishan (CHN), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Incheon United (KOR)

Group H: Buriram United (THA), Ventforet Kofu (JPN), Melbourne City (AUS), Zhejiang FC (CHN)

Group I: Ulsan Hyundai (KOR), Kawasaki Frontale (JPN), Johor Darul Ta'zim (MAS), BG Pathum United (THA)

Group J: Wuhan Three Towns (CHN), Pohang Steelers (KOR), Hanoi FC (VIE), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

Football

Neymar Jr / Al-Hilal / AFC Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

2h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

2h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

4h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19