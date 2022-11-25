Neymar breaks down in tears as injury scare sours Brazil's victory over Serbia

Neymar appeared to be in tears after being substituted in Brazil's 2-0 World Cup victory over Serbia on Thursday.

The 30-year-old forward limped off in the second half with a suspected injury shortly after being caught on the end of a poor challenge from defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The star was subbed off with about 10 minutes to go and could be seen in the dugout looking distraught. He also had a bag of ice around one ankle.

He was fouled nine times in the match, at least four more fouls won than any other player at the 2022 World Cup so far.

Neymar looks to be in pain 🤕 pic.twitter.com/MIKMmjRf7z— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 24, 2022

His Brazil team-mates gathered around him and there will be concerns the 30-year-old has sustained an injury that could curtail his playing time in Qatar.

Tite is scheduled to attend a post-match press conference later tonight where the Brazil manager will be quizzed on the severity of the problem and whether he will be fit in time for Brazil's next group-stage match against Switzerland on Monday.

Brazil next face Cameroon four days later.