Neymar back in thrilling Al-Hilal victory after long-term knee injury

Neymar returned to action for Al-Hilal's hard-fought 5-4 win over UAE Pro League side Al-Ain in the Asian Champions League on Monday.

The 32-year-old Brazil forward came on for the injured Nasser Al-Dawsari in the 77th minute with his team leading 5-3 thanks to Salem Al-Dawsari's hat-trick and goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Renan Lodi.

He then came close to scoring after a counter-attack late on, before Al-Ain pulled one back in stoppage time with a penalty from Soufiane Rahimi, who also bagged a hat-trick.

Al-Hilal survived a lengthy additional time where their rivals pushed for an equaliser and will remain top of the west Asian standings after three rounds of the league phase.

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions also lead the league standings with 21 points.

"I feel good, it's so hard. I always have a good team. But I'm so happy. I'm back," said an emotional Neymar after the game at the Hazza bin Zayed stadium.

Neymar had not played for a year after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury during Brazil's qualifier against Uruguay.

Having moved to Saudi Arabia from French champions Paris St Germain for a reported 90 million euros ($97.8 million) transfer fee in August last year, Neymar had only played five games before his layoff as he was struggling with muscle injuries.

