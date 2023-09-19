Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Sports

AFP
19 September, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 07:15 pm

Related News

Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

The unnamed British man, who was with a friend, did not suffer life-threatening injuries in Monday's attack, a police source said.

AFP
19 September, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 07:15 pm
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Hooded attackers stabbed a Newcastle United supporter in Milan ahead of the Champions League match between AC Milan and the English club, Italian police said Tuesday.

The unnamed British man, who was with a friend, did not suffer life-threatening injuries in Monday's attack, a police source said.

"The 58-year-old man was approached by a group of people wearing hoods. They injured his arm and back. He was taken to hospital in Milan, which he will be able to leave shortly," the source said.

Police have launched an investigation into whether the attack was linked to the match or not.

Newcastle said they were "deeply concerned" and were "liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances".

"Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery."

Italian club AC Milan host Newcastle on Tuesday in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.

Football

Newcastle United / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

16h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

19h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

20h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

12h | TBS SPORTS
India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

13h | TBS World
Women employees in banks rising significantly

Women employees in banks rising significantly

10h | TBS Economy
Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

15h | TBS Insight