New Zealand withdraw Williamson, Jamieson for T20 series with Bangladesh

Sports

AFP
22 December, 2023, 07:05 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 07:10 am

Related News

New Zealand withdraw Williamson, Jamieson for T20 series with Bangladesh

Despite being named in the original squad, Williamson will undergo further rehabilitation after knee surgery last April, while Jamieson is nursing a hamstring injury, the Black Caps said.

AFP
22 December, 2023, 07:05 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 07:10 am
New Zealand withdraw Williamson, Jamieson for T20 series with Bangladesh

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and star seamer Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, New Zealand Cricket said Friday.

Despite being named in the original squad, Williamson will undergo further rehabilitation after knee surgery last April, while Jamieson is nursing a hamstring injury, the Black Caps said.

They will be replaced by opener Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy for the three Twenty20 games, starting on December 27. Mitchell Santner replaces Williamson as the Black Caps captain.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Head coach Gary Stead said Williamson and Jamieson were withdrawn on medical advice with an eye on the Test series against both South Africa, then Australia in early 2024.

"We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of Test cricket," Stead said in a statement.

"Based on discussions with the medical staff, it was decided a period of rehabilitation and conditioning was the best option for both."

Williamson is expected to return for the T20 home series in January against Pakistan, which Jamieson will also miss, a Black Caps spokesman told AFP.

New Zealand wrapped up victory in the one-day international series against Bangladesh by winning both games so far, ahead of the third ODI in Napier on Saturday.

Revised New Zealand T20 squad: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Top News / Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / Kyle Jamieson / Kane Williamson / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

15h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

20h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

1d | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

9h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

10h | TBS SPORTS
Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

12h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

13h | TBS Stories