New Zealand win toss and opt to bat in first semi-final of T20 World Cup

New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bat first in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both the teams are going with unchanged teams.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bat first in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both the teams are going with unchanged teams.

[It's a] used surface. We've got the same team. It's important we assess the changing conditions quickly. Our focus is on this game," New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said after winning the toss.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stated, "Even we would have batted first. Same team. We are confident as a team and we'll look to carry the momentum. They have quality players, we'll try to be calm. We are trying to focus on this game."

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(wk), Kane Williamson(capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(capt), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

